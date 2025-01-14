Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Trading Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 655,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,263,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The company had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is -58.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $105,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

