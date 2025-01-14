Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 2932243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $67,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 562.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

