Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Lifted by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 543.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $1,992,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,626,666.10. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $803,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,438. This represents a 16.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $285.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $316.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.