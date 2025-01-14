Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 562.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.43.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

