Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Macro by 118.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Banco Macro by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

NYSE BMA opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.68. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $118.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMA. StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

