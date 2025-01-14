Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 110 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Dover by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $186.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.96 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

