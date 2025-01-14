Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 88 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.48.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.