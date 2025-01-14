Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 186.3% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 170,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 161,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 58,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

NYSE MCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. 41,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,043. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Barings Corporate Investors Dividend Announcement

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

