Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 52,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,639. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
