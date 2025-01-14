Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 52,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,639. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.