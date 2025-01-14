Barrington Research Increases Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $33.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 1,480,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,003,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

