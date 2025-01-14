BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,447 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,956,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $211.58 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

