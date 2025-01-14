BCS Wealth Management Invests $1.41 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PH opened at $637.76 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $453.18 and a twelve month high of $712.42. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $673.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
