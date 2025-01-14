BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,511,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $534.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $431.81 and a 52-week high of $559.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

