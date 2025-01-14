BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.