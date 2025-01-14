BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioCardia Stock Up 5.6 %

BioCardia stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

