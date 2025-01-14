Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BMRA stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 3,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,818. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -1.04.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 111.89%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

