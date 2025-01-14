Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Edie Hofmeister Buys 10,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Edie Hofmeister acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,040.00.

Bitfarms Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BITF traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.27. 2,235,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,730. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.94. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.