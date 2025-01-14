BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BitFuFu Price Performance
BitFuFu stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 9,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,757. BitFuFu has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
About BitFuFu
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.