BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BitFuFu Price Performance

BitFuFu stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 9,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,757. BitFuFu has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

