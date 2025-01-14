BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 247.0% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $5,750,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 39,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MQT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 46,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.