BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.02. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 887,307 shares trading hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

