Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 40.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Booking by 178.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock opened at $4,763.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,059.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,358.07. The stock has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,987.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

