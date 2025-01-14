Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 137 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

