Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

