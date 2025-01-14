Breakwater Capital Group Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

BATS:IGEB opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

