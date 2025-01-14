Breakwater Capital Group Has $815,000 Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

