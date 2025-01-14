Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

