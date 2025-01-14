BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 710.2% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 49,302 shares during the period.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,013. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

About BrightSpring Health Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.