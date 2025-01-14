Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target at $84.44

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $6,975,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2,575.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 256,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 246,458 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

