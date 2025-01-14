Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

