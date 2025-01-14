Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the December 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.13. Bullfrog AI has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

