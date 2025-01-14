Capital CS Group LLC Purchases 481 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $470,588,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,599,000. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,995,000.

SRLN opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

