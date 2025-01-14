Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 152,631 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2,691.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,810,000 after purchasing an additional 152,428 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,940. This represents a 35.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,460,167.21. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $16,222,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $339.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

