Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $272.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $295.45.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

