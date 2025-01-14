Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 98.3% in December

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAPC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,399. Capstone Companies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

