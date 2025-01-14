Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Purchases 6,320 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12,285.3% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

