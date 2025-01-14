Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 1,293 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,111,000.

VNQ stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

