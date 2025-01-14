Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 125.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 362,120 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 200.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 121,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 92.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 76,060 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 24.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PMAY opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $589.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.