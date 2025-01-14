CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 70.4% in December

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CCLDO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.
CareCloud Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.