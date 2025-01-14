CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 70.4% in December

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CCLDO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

