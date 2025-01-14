CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 869.2% in December

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 869.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CareCloud Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CCLDP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,911. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.
About CareCloud
