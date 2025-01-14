CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 869.2% in December

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 869.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCLDP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,911. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

