Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Up 688.2% in December

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, an increase of 688.2% from the December 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carmell

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Carmell at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Carmell alerts:

Carmell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTCX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 687,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,704,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Carmell has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carmell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.