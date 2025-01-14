Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $493,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.83.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $244.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $254.31. The company has a market cap of $687.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.08 and a 200-day moving average of $223.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
