CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 3067763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,224,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.