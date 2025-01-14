CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ryanair by 188.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,263,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810,361 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008,023 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ryanair by 177.4% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 35.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,734,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,631,000 after buying an additional 2,279,679 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

