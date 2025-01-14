CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $294,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $279.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.81.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

