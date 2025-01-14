China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 498.0% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,221,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,412,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 9,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,015. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

