Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
