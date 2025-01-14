City State Bank Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City State Bank grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.47.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

