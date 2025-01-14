Clean Yield Group Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 40,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 83,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $480.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

