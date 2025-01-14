Code Waechter LLC Buys 252 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Code Waechter LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

