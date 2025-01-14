Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $836.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 38.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

